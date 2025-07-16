

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.473 billion, or $10.91 per share. This compares with $2.891 billion, or $8.62 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $14.583 billion from $12.731 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.473 Bln. vs. $2.891 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.91 vs. $8.62 last year. -Revenue: $14.583 Bln vs. $12.731 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News