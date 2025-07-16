Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first assay results from the initial drill program that was conducted on the Company's Green Monster Property in mid-May of 2025. Hole GMST-4 was meant to test a magnetic high that was previously identified during the Company's exploration field work of the property in 2023.

The new zone is approximately 10 metres (32 feet) wide and is centered on a very high-grade zinc occurrence that is >30%, and a significant assay result of up to 177 ppm of silver (5.7 oz/t), 523 ppm of nickel (.0523%), cobalt up to 91.9 ppm (.0019%) and copper that is >.36% according to assay results provided by ALS in Vancouver, BC. The nickel and cobalt percentages reported are subjectively classified as highly anomalous for the geological structure. Mineralization in this hole was intersected at depths from ~131 metres (~430 feet) to ~142 metres (~465 feet) and occurs in the hanging wall of the Green Monster Fault Zone.

This new zone is completely open and represents a significant increase to the target size of the project.

This new zone of polymetallic mineralization was discovered approximately 150 metres from the primary target area where 4 holes were drilled within a 100 sq. metre (1,076 sq. ft.) footprint that previous sampling work identified as containing significant Ni-Cu (Nickel-Copper) along with anomalous Co-Zn (Cobalt-Zinc). Assay results for the additional four holes drilled at the Green Monster Property are pending and will be released upon final receipt.

According to Glenstar's project geologist Bob Marvin, "The importance of discovering this strong mineralization in a different stratigraphic unit that is outside of the primary target area in this first round of drilling cannot be overstated. We are extremely happy with what we found in this step-out hole and are now planning Phase 2 drilling, which will focus on expanding the new hanging wall zone and testing the continuation along strike and at depth."

While this drill hole GMST-4 was intended to test a magnetic high, site and drilling conditions resulted in the hole barely grazing the southeast edge of the magnetic subsurface feature. Phase 2 will include plans to drill the center of the high. The assays from the Green Monster Project clearly show a similar suite of important metals similar to the target Desert Valley Prospect as opposed to the mineralization at the nearby Green Monster Mine which is essentially a zinc only ore body.

Glenstar's Green Monster Property ties into the larger district scale Green Monster Fault Zone, which is approximately 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) in length and well known for containing a preponderance of zinc, but has also shown a number of areas that are significantly anomalous for nickel, cobalt and copper. Results from previous field work indicated that the Green Monster Property is one of those prospective areas, and the assay results, thus far, from this initial drill program appear to support the preliminary findings from earlier exploration activities.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill program in May of 2025, no drilling was ever conducted on the property, but the Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with highly anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling.

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein style mineralization. Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead. (Sampling results provided above were previously published in the Green Monster Project NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 20, 2023, Section 7.5).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc., who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively; and has reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the properties, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

