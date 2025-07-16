Nordic Paper Holding AB: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ)

Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ) today held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on an extraordinary dividend to the company's shareholders of SEK 12.00 per share. The record date will be 18 July 2025 and the dividend is expected to be paid out to the shareholders on 23 July 2025.

