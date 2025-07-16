Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFQP | ISIN: SE0014808838 | Ticker-Symbol: NPH
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 09:48
6,800 Euro
+1,19 % +0,080
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC PAPER HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC PAPER HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7856,83515:10
6,7856,83515:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 13:30 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Paper Holding AB: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ)

Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ) today held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on an extraordinary dividend to the company's shareholders of SEK 12.00 per share. The record date will be 18 July 2025 and the dividend is expected to be paid out to the shareholders on 23 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Essén, Director of Sustainability and Communication

Phone: +46 730 573801

E-mail: henrik.essen@nordic-paper.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.30 CEST on July 16, 2025.

Nordic Paper is a leading specialty paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. We have been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. Our products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. From our five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, we supply customers in more than 80 countries. Nordic Paper had in 2024 net sales of SEK 4,668m, about 700 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.nordic-paper.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.