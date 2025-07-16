Nordic Paper Holding AB: Nordic Paper Interim report January-June 2025

QUARTERLY RESULTS april - june

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,148 m (1,225 m), a decrease by 6% compared with the same quarter the previous year. Excluding currency effects, net sales decreased by 1%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 228 m (280 m), representing an EBITDA margin of 19.8% (22.9%).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 190 m (242 m), representing an operating margin of 16.5% (19.8%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 63 m (171 m) and earnings per share to SEK 0.94 (2.55).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 179 m (175 m).

Return on operating capital, 12 months, was 23.1% (30.0%).

The net debt/EBITDA ratio, 12 months, was 1.7 (1.5).

The sales volume amounted to 72.4 (76.7) ktonnes.

On 28 April 2025, Nordic Paper approved up to SEK 450 m environmental investments for Bäckhammar. The investments relate to the water handling of the mill and include, among other things, the installation of a pipeline for purified effluent water from the plant to lake Vänern. The investments unlock a potential to increase production volume above the level permitted today.

On 20 June 2025, Nordic Paper entered into an agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions on a long term senior secured financing to Nordic Paper in the form of a EUR 275 m term loan B and a revolving credit facility of EUR 65 m.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

On 16 July 2025, an extraordinary general meeting was held where it was resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on an extraordinary dividend to the company's shareholders of SEK 12.00 per share. The record date will be 18 July 2025 and the dividend is expected to be paid out to the shareholders on 23 July 2025.

KEY FIGURES

SEK m 2025

Q2 2024

Q2 Δ, % 2025

Jan-Jun 2024

Jan-Jun Δ, % R12 2024

Full year Net sales 1,148 1,225 -6 2,425 2,434 0 4,659 4,668 EBITDA 228 280 -19 459 511 -10 754 806 EBITDA margin, % 19.8 22.9 18.9 21.0 16.2 17.3 Operating profit 190 242 -22 380 436 -13 597 654 Operating margin, % 16.5 19.8 15.7 17.9 12.8 14.0 Net profit for the period 63 171 -63 230 320 -28 375 465 Earnings per share, SEK1 0.94 2.55 3.44 4.78 5.61 6.96 Cash flow from operating activities 179 175 2 190 88 116 435 333 Return on operating capital, 12 m, % 23.1 30.0 23.1 30.0 23.1 28.1 Net debt/EBITDA, 12 m, ratio 1.7 1.5 1.7 1.5 1.7 1.5 Sales volume, ktonnes 72.4 76.7 -6 149.2 156.5 -5 280.1 287.4

1 Before and after dilution

For further information, please contact

Niclas Eriksson, CFO

Tel: +46 705 654 257

E-mail: niclas.eriksson@nordic-paper.com

Henrik Essén, Director of Sustainability and Communication

Tel: +46 730 573 801

E-mail: henrik.essen@nordic-paper.com

This is information that Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19.00 pm CEST on 16 July 2025.

Nordic Paper is a leading specialty paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. We have been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. Our products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. From our five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, we supply customers in more than 80 countries. Nordic Paper had in 2024 net sales of SEK 4,668m, about 700 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.nordic-paper.com