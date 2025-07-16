Cavotec SA: Cavotec SA applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

On 21 May 2025, Cavotec Group AB ("CGAB") announced an offer to acquire all shares in Cavotec SA ("CSA") in exchange for one (1) ordinary share in CGAB per CSA share, for the purpose of implementing a change of domicile from Switzerland to Sweden (the "Offer"). On 30 June 2025, CGAB announced that CGAB completes the Offer. The extended acceptance period of the Offer expired on 7 July 2025, following which CGAB owns 103,293,604 shares of CSA, corresponding to approximately 96.81 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in CSA.

Today, on 16 July 2025, the extraordinary general meeting of CSA resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to approve the delisting of all shares in CSA from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Following completion of the Offer, CSA has initiated work on implementing a statutory merger under applicable rules and regulations in Switzerland between CSA and Cavotec Switzerland SA, a newly established Swiss limited liability company which will be wholly owned by CGAB, ("MergeCo") with MergeCo as surviving entity. The consideration in the merger will consist of shares in CGAB on the same terms as in the Offer, i.e. each CSA shareholder will receive one (1) new CGAB ordinary share per one (1) CSA share held as of the effective date of the merger. The purpose of the merger is to enable CGAB to acquire (indirectly via MergeCo) the remaining outstanding shares in CSA. The merger is intended to be completed as soon as reasonably practicable.

Against this background, CSA has today applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in CSA's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as CSA has received confirmation of such date from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Information about the Offer is available at https://ir.cavotec.com/exchange-offer.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.