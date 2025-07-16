Sandvik AB: Interim report second quarter 2025

Order intake SEK 32,206 million (32,354)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 10%

Revenues SEK 29,700 million (31,419)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 4%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,629 million (6,149)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.0% (19.6)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,194 million (5,688)

Adjusted EBIT margin 17.5% (18.1)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,855 million (5,124)

Profit for the period SEK 3,216 million (3,462)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,713 million (3,897)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.56 (2.76)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.96 (3.10)

Free operating cash flow SEK 5,090 million (4,198)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on July 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, July 16, 2025

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on July 16, 2025.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 123 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.