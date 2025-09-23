Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 09:31
23,520 Euro
+0,73 % +0,170
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins major mining equipment order in Zimbabwe

Sandvik has received a major underground mining equipment order from Zimplats, the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe, for use at the Ngezi mines complex. The order is valued at approximately SEK 280 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2025.

The order includes underground loaders, trucks and drills, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and continue through the second quarter of 2026. In addition to the equipment order, the deal also brings a significant aftermarket value. The Ngezi complex is a major platinum group metals (PGM) operation that has transitioned from open-pit to underground mining, and Zimplats continues to make substantial investments in expanding underground mining capacity at Ngezi.

"We are proud to partner with Zimplats on this significant investment in the Ngezi underground operations. This order reflects our strong commitment to providing equipment and services that help our customers achieve their productivity, safety, and sustainability targets," says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

Stockholm, September 23 2025
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 123 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.


