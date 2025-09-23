Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins major mining equipment order in Zimbabwe

Sandvik has received a major underground mining equipment order from Zimplats, the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe, for use at the Ngezi mines complex. The order is valued at approximately SEK 280 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2025.

The order includes underground loaders, trucks and drills, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and continue through the second quarter of 2026. In addition to the equipment order, the deal also brings a significant aftermarket value. The Ngezi complex is a major platinum group metals (PGM) operation that has transitioned from open-pit to underground mining, and Zimplats continues to make substantial investments in expanding underground mining capacity at Ngezi.

"We are proud to partner with Zimplats on this significant investment in the Ngezi underground operations. This order reflects our strong commitment to providing equipment and services that help our customers achieve their productivity, safety, and sustainability targets," says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

Stockholm, September 23 2025

