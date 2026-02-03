Sandvik AB: Sandvik has acquired the CAM business from MLC CAD Systems

Sandvik has acquired the CAM business of MLC CAD Systems, a US-based reseller of CAD/CAM solutions in the Mastercam network. MLC CAD Systems' CAM business will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Intelligent Manufacturing.

"This acquisition supports our growth ambitions within digital manufacturing as it strengthens the direct sales channel of our software solutions, our regional presence, and our capabilities to support our customers," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

MLC CAD Systems' CAM business is headquartered in Texas, US, and has 21 employees. It had an annual revenue, net, of around SEK 80 million in 2024. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, February 3, 2026

Sandvik AB

