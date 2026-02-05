Sandvik AB: Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing

In conjunction with Sandvik's Capital Markets Day on May 20, 2025, Sandvik announced an updated Group structure effective as of January 1, 2026. Following the establishment of two new business areas through the separation of Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing, Sandvik is now publishing proforma figures for each new business area.

Machining1)

MSEK 2025

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1-Q4 Order intake 11,748 10,935 10,420 12,033 45,137 Organic order intake growth, % -6 0 7 15 4 Revenues 11,224 10,925 10,560 11,295 44,003 Organic revenue growth, % -5 -2 4 11 2 Adjusted EBITA* 2,359 2,148 2,010 2,183 8,700 Adjusted EBITA margin* 21.0 19.7 19.0 19.3 19.8 Items affecting comparability -64 -602 -29 -39 -734 Net working capital, % R12 30.5 30.8 30.8 30.6 30.6 Return on capital employed, % R12 13.5 12.2 12.3 12.7 12.7 ROCE, ex amortization on surplus values, % R12 14.6 13.3 13.4 13.7 13.7 No of employees 19,281 19,093 18,893 18,652 18,652

Intelligent Manufacturing1)

MSEK 2025

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1-Q4 Order intake 958 728 675 917 3,279 Organic order intake growth, % 6 1 10 16 82) Revenues 728 750 774 864 3,117 Organic revenue growth, % 0 6 6 13 62) Adjusted EBITA* 150 151 171 215 686 Adjusted EBITA margin* 20.6 20.1 22.0 24.9 22.0 Items affecting comparability -15 -14 -9 -12 -51 Net working capital, % R12 -19.4 -20.8 -22.1 -22.5 -22.5 Return on capital employed, % R12 -0.7 -0.9 -0.4 0.4 0.4 ROCE, ex amortization on surplus values, % R12 9.2 9.2 9.8 10.7 10.7 No of employees 1,258 1,307 1,315 1,323 1,323

*Adjusted for items affecting comparability

1) For more details, including divested assets in Intelligent Manufacturing, see Historical financial data on Financial information

2) The ongoing SaaS conversion negatively impacted revenue growth and order intake growth for the full year 2025 by approximately 1 percentage point

February 5, 2026

Sandvik AB

