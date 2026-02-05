Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 17:00
34,290 Euro
-1,12 % -0,390
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,43034,59017:42
34,43034,59017:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandvik AB: Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing

In conjunction with Sandvik's Capital Markets Day on May 20, 2025, Sandvik announced an updated Group structure effective as of January 1, 2026. Following the establishment of two new business areas through the separation of Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing, Sandvik is now publishing proforma figures for each new business area.

Machining1)

MSEK2025
Q1		2025
Q2		2025
Q3		2025
Q4		2025
Q1-Q4
Order intake11,74810,93510,42012,03345,137
Organic order intake growth, %-607154
Revenues11,22410,92510,56011,29544,003
Organic revenue growth, %-5-24112
Adjusted EBITA*2,3592,1482,0102,1838,700
Adjusted EBITA margin*21.019.719.019.319.8
Items affecting comparability-64-602-29-39-734
Net working capital, % R1230.530.830.830.630.6
Return on capital employed, % R1213.512.212.312.712.7
ROCE, ex amortization on surplus values, % R1214.613.313.413.713.7
No of employees19,28119,09318,89318,65218,652

Intelligent Manufacturing1)

MSEK2025
Q1		2025
Q2		2025
Q3		2025
Q4		2025
Q1-Q4
Order intake9587286759173,279
Organic order intake growth, %61101682)
Revenues7287507748643,117
Organic revenue growth, %0661362)
Adjusted EBITA*150151171215686
Adjusted EBITA margin*20.620.122.024.922.0
Items affecting comparability-15-14-9-12-51
Net working capital, % R12-19.4-20.8-22.1-22.5-22.5
Return on capital employed, % R12-0.7-0.9-0.40.40.4
ROCE, ex amortization on surplus values, % R129.29.29.810.710.7
No of employees1,2581,3071,3151,3231,323

*Adjusted for items affecting comparability

1) For more details, including divested assets in Intelligent Manufacturing, see Historical financial data on Financial information

2) The ongoing SaaS conversion negatively impacted revenue growth and order intake growth for the full year 2025 by approximately 1 percentage point

Stockholm, February 5, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about 121 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
