Sandvik AB: Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing

In conjunction with Sandvik's Capital Markets Day on May 20, 2025, Sandvik announced an updated Group structure effective as of January 1, 2026. Following the establishment of two new business areas through the separation of Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing, Sandvik is now publishing proforma figures for each new business area.
Machining1)
|MSEK
|2025
Q1
|2025
Q2
|2025
Q3
|2025
Q4
|2025
Q1-Q4
|Order intake
|11,748
|10,935
|10,420
|12,033
|45,137
|Organic order intake growth, %
|-6
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Revenues
|11,224
|10,925
|10,560
|11,295
|44,003
|Organic revenue growth, %
|-5
|-2
|4
|11
|2
|Adjusted EBITA*
|2,359
|2,148
|2,010
|2,183
|8,700
|Adjusted EBITA margin*
|21.0
|19.7
|19.0
|19.3
|19.8
|Items affecting comparability
|-64
|-602
|-29
|-39
|-734
|Net working capital, % R12
|30.5
|30.8
|30.8
|30.6
|30.6
|Return on capital employed, % R12
|13.5
|12.2
|12.3
|12.7
|12.7
|ROCE, ex amortization on surplus values, % R12
|14.6
|13.3
|13.4
|13.7
|13.7
|No of employees
|19,281
|19,093
|18,893
|18,652
|18,652
Intelligent Manufacturing1)
|MSEK
|2025
Q1
|2025
Q2
|2025
Q3
|2025
Q4
|2025
Q1-Q4
|Order intake
|958
|728
|675
|917
|3,279
|Organic order intake growth, %
|6
|1
|10
|16
|82)
|Revenues
|728
|750
|774
|864
|3,117
|Organic revenue growth, %
|0
|6
|6
|13
|62)
|Adjusted EBITA*
|150
|151
|171
|215
|686
|Adjusted EBITA margin*
|20.6
|20.1
|22.0
|24.9
|22.0
|Items affecting comparability
|-15
|-14
|-9
|-12
|-51
|Net working capital, % R12
|-19.4
|-20.8
|-22.1
|-22.5
|-22.5
|Return on capital employed, % R12
|-0.7
|-0.9
|-0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|ROCE, ex amortization on surplus values, % R12
|9.2
|9.2
|9.8
|10.7
|10.7
|No of employees
|1,258
|1,307
|1,315
|1,323
|1,323
*Adjusted for items affecting comparability
1) For more details, including divested assets in Intelligent Manufacturing, see Historical financial data on Financial information
2) The ongoing SaaS conversion negatively impacted revenue growth and order intake growth for the full year 2025 by approximately 1 percentage point
Stockholm, February 5, 2026
Sandvik AB
