

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Wednesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter grew to $3.47 billion or $10.91 per share from $2.89 billion or $8.62 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $9.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $384 million, up 36 percent from $282 million last year.



Total net revenues for the quarter grew 15 percent to $14.58 billion from $12.73 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter.



Net interest income for the quarter surged 56 percent to $3.10 billion and total non-interest revenues increased 7 percent to $11.48 billion from last year.



On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. increased the quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $4.00 per common share from $3.00 per common share, payable on September 29, 2025 to common shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News