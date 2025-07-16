Premier American Uranium Inc: Premier American Uranium Commences Exploration Drill Program at its Cyclone ISR Project, Wyoming

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration drill program at the wholly-owned Cyclone ISR Uranium Project ("Cyclone" or the "Project"), located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming, in the vicinity of Ur-Energy Inc.'s Lost Creek ISR uranium production site and other former uranium production facilities (Figure 1). The 2025 program follows the successful inaugural drill campaign in 2024, which confirmed uranium mineralization in multiple areas. This year's drill program will build on historic drilling and 2024 results by infilling and testing priority areas of known mineralization.

Highlights

Results from the 2024 program identified uranium mineralization along an apparent ½-mile-long, east-west trend at the Cyclone Rim target, highlighted by intercepts such as 0.088% eU3O8 over 10.5 feet (GT of 0.92) (see press release dated October 15, 2024). This zone remains open in multiple directions and will be a key focus of the 2025 drill campaign (Figure 2).

25 mud rotary drillholes are planned for 2025 at Cyclone Rim, targeting an average depth of 800 feet, for a total of approximately 20,000 feet.

Drillhole locations are based on a combination of historic data and positive 2024 results, including those from Cyclone Rim.



Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, "Last year's drill program was completed ahead of schedule, which allowed us to accelerate our work and gain valuable insights across the Cyclone Project, including preliminary drilling at the Osborne Draw target. The results exceeded expectations and have directly shaped our strategy for 2025. We are excited to return to the Cyclone Rim target this year and follow up with a focused, efficient drill campaign targeting the most prospective zones as we continue to test the apparent ½ mile mineralized trend defined in the 2024 inaugural campaign. We look forward to releasing results of drilling at regular intervals this summer."

Cyclone Project

The Cyclone Project is situated in the Wyoming Basin physiographic province in south-central Wyoming and within the Great Divide Basin (Figure 1). Uranium mineralization occurs in the Tertiary Battle Spring Formation as sandstone-hosted roll-fronts. PUR's mineral holdings include 1,161 unpatented mining claims and 9 State leases. In total, the Project comprises approximately 26,180 acres. The area was explored by various companies and the US government beginning in the 1950's.

Wyoming has led the US in uranium mining since 1995, and since the first uranium mines started operating in 1951, the state has produced more than 238 million pounds of uranium concentrate. Wyoming hosts the largest known economic uranium ore reserves in the US, which are located in the Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Shirley Basin, and Gas Hills (Wind River Basin).1

Figure 1: Location of the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming





Figure 2: Cyclone Rim Target 2024 Drilling





1 Uranium resources summary of 2023 (wyo.gov)



Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dean T. Wilton, PG, CPG, MAIG, a consultant of PUR who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

For additional information regarding the Company's Cyclone Project, including data verification related to certain scientific and technical information described in this news release, please see the Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Cyclone Rim Uranium Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming, USA" dated June 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security and support the transition to clean energy. One of PUR's key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado.

With current resources and defined resource exploration targets, PUR is actively advancing its portfolio through work programs. PUR benefits from strong partnerships, with backing from Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other institutional investors. The Company's distinguished team had extensive experience in uranium exploration, development, permitting, and operations, as well as uranium-focused mergers and acquisitions-positioning PUR as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

