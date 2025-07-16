Sekur Private Data Ltd. Announces Price Increase of 35% to 110% on All Sekur Subscriptions - Adds New Features

Move comes amid new features added to all plans and Premium VIP, SMB and Corporate solutions high demand

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has increased its prices for all Sekur plans, from Individual to SMB to Corporate plans.

Sekur's new prices reflect a higher demand for its Swiss hosted privacy communications solutions, due in part to the explosion in Business Email Compromise ("BEC") attacks on all big tech email and chat applications, including the number one business email solution, which has suffered several hacks recently, including a major Key Logger hack on its start cloud email solution.Sekur's communications suite offers countermeasures to BEC attacks through its SekurSend proprietary feature, and offers other protections against internet spying on VPN users and messaging hacks such as the latest WhatsApp or Signal hacking incidents reported in the press. The Company expects to increase its Average Revenue Per User "ARPU" by minimum 50%.

The Company is focusing on high value clients, such as HNWIs, C-level executives, diplomats, government officials and global leaders. Industries in focus are finance, real estate and mortgage, law, private aviation, and other sectors needing privacy and security for all their emails and communications. Most industries issue invoices with wire information and other details that are compromised on BEC attacks and costing the US economy upwards of 80 billion USD a year. 40% of all BEC attacks are now done through AI emailing.

Sekur's new features include 20 alias emails for Individual plans, and will include white label on email and messenger for the Corporate plans and include other features for SMBs and Corporate plans such as multiple users' management and Message archiving to comply with SEC regulations. Finance companies have paid over 3 billion USD in penalties for using non-compliant messaging apps. SekurMessenger offers SEC compliance with its archiving feature available on all SMB and Corporate plans.

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity, using its SekurSend and Chat by Invite features.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We have seen a shift lately in demand, where high value clients, such as HNWIs, VIPs, law firms, family offices and government officials, are looking for an alternative solution to the traditional big tech solutions due to all the cyber-attacks happening on big tech emails and chat applications. AI is also making things worse, and data brokers and telecom operators are also compromised. This environment is perfect to increase Sekur's awareness as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location mine your communications. Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. "

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information. About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

