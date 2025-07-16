Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") is proud to recognize 'Crypto Week' in the United States, coinciding with a pivotal moment as the US government considers major digital asset legislation. This week, the House of Representatives is set to advance three significant bills: the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, the GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. These efforts reflect the US government's ambition to position America as a global leader in the crypto sector, with President Trump's administration actively supporting digital asset innovation through executive orders and national policy initiatives.

The Company further announces its transition from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCID Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The OTCID Market is intended for companies committed to maintaining enhanced disclosure practices, including current financial reporting, management certifications and verified company profile updates. This elevated level of transparency strengthens investor confidence and broadens access to institutional and retail investors who require strong corporate disclosure standards. Hyper Bit believes this transition reinforces its continuing commitment to transparency and sound corporate governance and represents a strategic step in the Company's broader capital markets plan to enhance investor visibility.

"We're excited to have begun trading on the new OTCID market, which represents a strategic milestone in Hyper Bit Technologies' public company growth," said Dallas La Porta, Chief Executive Officer. "This listing enhances our visibility in the U.S. capital markets, expands access to a broader base of investors, and supports our commitment to delivering long-term value for shareholders. It also sets the stage for our anticipated progression to the OTCQB tier as we continue building momentum in the crypto mining and Bitcoin treasury space."

Strategic Advisory Appointment

Additionally, the Company announces it has appointed Mr. Daniel Terrett as a strategic advisor. Mr. Terrett is a serial entrepreneur with expertise in capital markets advisory, focused on Web3 finance and spearheading crypto strategies. Mr. Terrett brings to Hyper Bit over 20 years of experience in the capital markets with a focus on strategic acquisitions and M&A in the technology and mining space.

What's on the Table During Crypto Week:

CLARITY Act (Digital Asset Market Clarity Act)



Scheduled for a July 16 vote in the House. This bill provides much-needed definitions and clear jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC and CFTC-clarifying whether specific digital tokens are commodities or securities. The hope? Greater legal certainty to spur business innovation and institutional adoption



CREFC+9Business Insider+9CoinDesk+9Tech Xplore+2Reuters+2PYMNTS.com+2.

Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act



Set for a July 16 vote. This legislation would prohibit the Federal Reserve from creating a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC), upholding financial privacy and preventing government surveillance



Wikipedia+8Business Insider+8House Financial Services+8.

GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act)



Slated for a House floor vote July 17. The bill, which U.S. Senate passed June 17, sets federal standards for stablecoin issuers-requiring full asset backing, transparency in reserves, and dual federal/state oversight



Wikipedia+13Wikipedia+13CoinDesk+13.

Why This Matters

Regulatory clarity means institutional investors-such as custodians, pension funds, and corporate treasuries-are more likely to allocate capital toward Bitcoin and digital assets.

Stablecoin framework enables safer integration of crypto in traditional finance, fueling payments innovation with faster settlement and lower costs-benefiting both miners and treasury users.

Protection against CBDCs reinforces the sovereignty of private digital asset systems-safeguarding miners and users from potential centralized surveillance.

Why this matters to Hyper Bit Stakeholders:

"As a vertically integrated Crypto Mining and treasury strategy Company, Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. views this week's legislative momentum as a landmark moment not just for the broader crypto ecosystem-but for every stakeholder invested in our mission," stated Dallas La Porta, CEO. "Regulatory clarity is the bedrock of sustainable innovation. With the advancement of bills like the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act, the U.S. is signaling a clear commitment to fostering responsible growth in digital assets."

"For our shareholders, these developments reduce long-term regulatory risk and open the door to expanded institutional participation in Bitcoin, which directly supports the value of our treasury strategy. For our operational teams, the emphasis on stablecoin frameworks and the rejection of centralized surveillance via CBDCs reaffirms the importance of decentralized systems and justifies further expansion of our mining infrastructure in North America."

"And for our partners-from energy providers to technology vendors-this moment affirms that crypto is entering a phase of durable legitimacy. We believe these legislative strides will unlock new opportunities in capital markets, ESG-aligned infrastructure development, and cross-border commerce, all while reinforcing the long-term value proposition of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Hyper Bit is well positioned to lead in this next chapter."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta" __________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258943

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.