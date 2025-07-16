Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Partnership

Amrize and Meta Partner on First-of-its-kind AI-Optimized Advanced Concrete Mix for Data Center in Minnesota



16.07.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST



Amrize, Meta and the University of Illinois partnership accelerates innovation and adoption of AI-optimized concrete mixes

Advanced solution enables Meta to meet unique performance criteria for data center ROSEMOUNT, Minnesota, July 16, 2025 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) and Meta have partnered to develop a first-of-its-kind, AI-optimized concrete mix tailored to meet the specific needs of Meta's data center in Rosemount, Minnesota. This customized solution was designed to deliver high strength, maintain set-time and reduce carbon load, meeting Meta's high performance, speed and sustainability targets. This solution leverages Amrize's material engineering expertise and Meta-developed open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models , working in partnership with The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to create the data for the AI model. "We work to design our data centers as efficiently and sustainably as possible, while driving our AI ambitions forward," said Julius Kusuma, research scientist at Meta. "By partnering with industry expert Amrize, the University of Illinois and Mortenson, we were able to maximize the performance and environmental profile of the concrete being used in our Rosemount Data Center. We are excited to continue testing different ways we can improve our material design in future projects with Amrize." AI and the digital economy are driving exponential demand for new data centers and supporting infrastructure. Amrize is working with hyperscalers and construction leaders, like Mortenson in the case of the Rosemount Data Center, to help accelerate innovation and the adoption of new technology and advanced building materials, including AI-optimized concrete mixes. "Partnering with Meta and using AI to develop an innovative concrete mix that meets the unique needs of data centers is just the beginning," said Jaime Hill, president of Amrize Building Materials. "Using AI, we can optimize our specialized concrete formulations for data center requirements, from performance needs like strength and durability to thermal regulation and energy-efficiency. We look forward to continuing this exciting work with Meta to scale up the adoption of advanced tailored concrete mixes." With data showing the mix meets the strength and other performance parameters required for the critical and demanding slab-on-grade application for Meta's infrastructure, it can now be used in additional areas of the data center. The use of this ECOPact mix in the data center currently under construction is estimated to reduce the total carbon footprint of the concrete by 35%. "AI-driven mix design lets us optimize concrete for performance, cost and carbon in one step," said Illinois Grainger Engineering professor Nishant Garg, who led the data-generation effort in his lab. "As mixes become more complex-with innovative raw materials and product formulation -AI can also forecast critical properties like strength gain over time." To learn more about Amrize and ECOPact concrete, visit: www.amrize.com . More information on Meta's approach to advancing low-carbon concrete in data centers can be found here . ### About Amrize

