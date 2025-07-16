Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Now Shipping High-Performance 4-Socket X14 Servers for Demanding Enterprise, Database, and Mission-Critical Workloads, Based on Intel Xeon 6 Processors

Performance increase of up to 50% compared to the previous generation of Intel processors

Compute density is maximized with 4 Intel Xeon 6 processors for a total of up to 344 cores per system

Supports up to 6 Double-Width GPUs for Enterprise AI Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is now shipping the industry's most advanced 4-socket servers for large-scale database and enterprise applications. Using the latest Intel Xeon 6 Processors with Performance-Cores (P-Cores), these new servers are CXL 2.0 ready and are ideal for HPC, mission-critical workloads, and in-memory databases. Other applications that will benefit from these systems are those that require a very large memory footprint with massive processing power, or scientific simulation applications that rely heavily on CPU computing with low latencies. As a critical component of Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), these new servers offer significantly higher performance than previous generations of 4-socket systems.

"These new 4-socket servers are addressing the needs of the most demanding enterprises worldwide, who require the simplicity and serviceability of a single system with up to 16TB of memory, and up to 6 double-width GPUs," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With our DCBBS approach and worldwide production capabilities, Supermicro can now deliver complete data center solutions to customers in all geographies and is first-to-market for this segment. We are able to provide organizations with a wide variety of systems for all of their IT needs."

For more information on Supermicro 4-socket server solutions, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/mp

"Supermicro is offering an impressive portfolio of four-socket server systems optimized for the new Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores," said Karin Eibschitz, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager Data Center Group. "With more cores, faster memory support, and up to 20 PCIe 5.0 slots, these new 4-socket data center server solutions deliver powerful performance for large-scale database and enterprise applications. We work closely with Supermicro to deliver innovative systems for large-scale applications."

Software Certified

Supermicro 4-socket servers are certified for SAP HANA and Oracle Linux. The large memory pools available to these systems allow superior SAP and Oracle performance as all workloads can be scaled up in a single node without the latency of horizontally scaling across networks. In addition, the 2U 4-socket systems can host two double-width GPUs while the 4U system can host up to 6 double-width GPUs for real-time or batch AI training and inferencing, tied to enterprise database applications. The unmatched versatility and capability of these systems future proof SAP and Oracle deployments for rapidly evolving generative AI automation and ERP workflows.

These new 4-socket servers reduce complexity when creating a high-performance data center for enterprise applications, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Databases, Analytics, Business Intelligence, ERP, CRM, Virtualization, and Scientific workloads. By bringing massive amounts of computing, memory, and storage resources together within a single instance of the operating system, very large workloads can be accommodated, without the complexity of implementing parallel processing across multiple nodes.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732088/Super_Micro_4_Socket_Servers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supermicro-now-shipping-high-performance-4-socket-x14-servers-for-demanding-enterprise-database-and-mission-critical-workloads-based-on-intel-xeon-6-processors-302506461.html