SEGG Media Corporation Announces Next Steps in Corporate Transition with Planned CUSIP Number Change to Strengthen Shareholder Protections

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation, formerly known as Lottery.com Inc., (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company"), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced the next steps in its corporate transition with the initiation of a CUSIP number change in conjunction with the corporate rebrand. This action is designed to protect shareholders, strengthen market transparency and address ongoing concerns around illicit trading activity targeting the company.

The Company recently completed its corporate rebrand and strategic overhaul and began trading under the ticker symbol 'SEGG' earlier this month. The upcoming CUSIP change is part of a broader effort to modernize SEGG's market identity and enhance protections against short selling practices that have negatively impacted its trading performance.

"The company is continuing to work closely with its outside counsel, Paul Hastings LLP, to investigate and pursue potential illegal market activity, including the use of naked short selling," said Christoper Gooding, Independent Director of SEGG Media and member of the Audit Committee. "The company is taking appropriate regulatory steps to protect its shareholders and ensure fair and orderly market conditions."

"The CUSIP change represents the next piece of our transition from Lottery.com to SEGG Media," continued Mr. Gooding. "This step not only aligns with our new corporate identity but also acts as a protective measure in light of the data we've seen regarding shorting patterns and potentially unlawful activity targeting our stock."

SEGG Media remains committed to protecting shareholder value and executing on its aggressive roadmap of acquisitions, innovation and global expansion in the sports, entertainment, and gaming sectors.

For more information, please reference the Form 8-K filed on July 7, 2025 available at SEC.gov or at investors.seggmediacorp.com.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

