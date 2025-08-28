SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media backed Veloce Media Group boasts strong quarter with blue-chip partnerships for newly acquired Quadrant

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company"), a leading technology company owning Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, continues to see positive growth across its portfolio following its strategic investment into Veloce Media Group ("Veloce"), and Veloce's subsequent acquisition of Quadrant.

Veloce is one of the fastest-growing platforms at the intersection of sport, gaming and digital media. Following the announcement of the investment into Veloce earlier this year, the partnership is already achieving growth across competitive operations, digital media platforms, and immersive content divisions. Most notably, in the integration and expansion of creator-led brand Quadrant, co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

New Global Partnership Contracts

Quadrant delivered results in its most recent fiscal quarter, underpinned by a series of landmark partnerships with global blue-chip companies including Electronic Arts, T-Mobile, Lego, NordVPN, Revolut and Swarovski. These agreements not only highlight Quadrant's rapid growth but also underscore its positioning as a premier platform capable of attracting leading businesses across multiple industries.

The growth trajectory of Quadrant and its newly secured partnerships represent a significant driver of future revenues - an important factor in SEGG Media's strategic option to acquire a majority stake in Veloce.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & CEO of SEGG Media, said: "This is the first true opportunity we've had to see the impact that our investment into Veloce, and subsequently Quadrant, has had. It's exactly what we envisaged when we brought the brands into the SEGG Media family.

"Veloce's mission has always been to redefine how the next generations engage with sport, whether it's through dynamic content, innovative formats, or culturally relevant brands. With Quadrant's momentum and new global partnerships adding to its ecosystem, they're unlocking even more long-term growth and look to continue this positive trajectory."

Veloce operates the world's largest racing and gaming media network, generating over 750 million monthly digital views and engaging a fast-growing Gen-Z and millennial audience.

Backed by an experienced board and led by CEO Daniel Bailey, Veloce reported £12.8 million ($17.5 million) in revenue for the financial year ending June 2024, a 153% increase over the same period ending June 2023, with strong momentum in 2025 driven by the Quadrant acquisition and expanding portfolio of media, racing, and esports assets.

The investment from SEGG Media, which includes a call option for SEGG Media to acquire a 51% majority stake in the future, cements Veloce's role at the forefront of next-generation sport and entertainment.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets, including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

