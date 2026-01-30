SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Updates 90-Day Plan, Targets February and March Acquisition Closings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the "Company" or "SEGG Media"), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today provided an update on its previously announced 90-day execution plan, reaffirming its near-term focus on completing announced acquisitions, strengthening core operations, and allocating capital with discipline and accountability.

As part of the Company's execution roadmap, SEGG Media expects to close on the acquisition of a controlling interest in Veloce Esports Limited ("Veloce") in February, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company also expects to complete the acquisition of Nook Holdings, Limited ("Nook") in March, further advancing its strategy of assembling cash-generative and strategically aligned operating assets. After a review of the proposed acquisition of controlling interest in Ant Media & Productions, the Company added completion of the transaction to its 90-day execution plan and projects closure before the end of March.

These transactions represent the cornerstone acquisition priorities of the Company's 90-day plan and reflect management's commitment to converting previously announced initiatives into completed, revenue-producing operations.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of the SEGG Media Board of Directors, said, "The Company is laser-focused on delivery. We have narrowed our priorities to a defined set of transactions and operational objectives, and we are executing against them with clear timelines and accountability. Closing these acquisitions is a critical step toward building a stable, scalable platform for long-term value creation."

The Company's 90-day plan continues to prioritize the following initiatives:

Completion of the Veloce acquisition, including the remaining tranches required to achieve controlling interest and begin consolidation and integration planning. The transaction, valuing Veloce at $53 million pre-money, marks a pivotal step forward in the SEGG Media's international expansion strategy. Funds from the Company's previous payments for Tranche 1 have already been deployed to drive key initiatives, including Veloce's acquisition of the creator-led content, motorsport, and apparel brand Quadrant, co-founded by Formula 1 driver and winner of the 2025 World Championship, Lando Norris.



Completion of the Nook acquisition, expected in March, further strengthening the Company's operating portfolio. Nook supports professionals in the sports, fitness, and wellness industry. With its exclusive partnership with Dubai's DMCC Free Zone, Nook offers a wide range of services, including business setup support, insurance, VAT registration, and networking opportunities for like-minded sports entrepreneurs, and establishes a physical presence in the MENA region that supports the Company's long-term growth strategy. Nook is a profitable enterprise and is projected to open a second location in mid-2026.

Targeted investment in international operations, beginning with Mexico, to support existing infrastructure and measured expansion.

Completion of the acquisition of controlling interest in Ant Media & Productions Ltd., expected to close by the end of Q1. Once completed, the proposed acquisition will see Sports.com Studios become the exclusive global streaming partner, excluding MENA, for the highly anticipated "Special Forces Trilogy" a 10-episode, high-octane reality series produced in collaboration with Ti22 Films and OSN.

General operational improvements, continuing to enhance financial controls with implementation of a new accounting system, execution discipline, accountability, and reinforcing internal processes aligned with public-company standards.





The Company reiterated that initiatives not expressly included in the 90-day plan will only be pursued if management determines that utilizing an existing funding source would provide a clear and measurable benefit to the Company's financial position sufficient to offset any potential shareholder dilution.

Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer & [Interim] President & Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our objective is straightforward: complete the transactions we have announced, integrate them responsibly, and operate the business with proper financial oversight and discipline. The timelines we are sharing today reflect executable plans, not aspirational targets. We believe this approach is essential to restoring credibility and building sustainable shareholder value.

"January was a busy month for the Company- We unwound several proposed transactions which did not fit with the Company's strategy and chose to pursue only opportunities which are cash-generative and provide both short and long-term value. We exited two potentially highly dilutive funding arrangements in favor of alternatives which provide more favorable commercial terms. As the month wrapped up this week we have completed the Company's name change and achieved a significant legal victory.

The Company expects to provide additional updates as material milestones within the 90-day plan are achieved.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

