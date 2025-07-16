Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
WKN: A0ERP7 | ISIN: US7008851062
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 08:02
17,500 Euro
-2,78 % -0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKE BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARKE BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70018,50016:43
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 14:30 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Highlights:




Net Income:

$8.3 million for Q2 2025, increased 6.5% over Q1 2025

Revenue:

$35.8 million for Q2 2025, increased 3.4% over Q1 2025

Total Assets:

$2.17 billion, increased 1.3% over December 31, 2024

Total Loans:

$1.93 billion, increased 3.6% over December 31, 2024

Total Deposits:

$1.69 billion, increased 3.8% from December 31, 2024

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

  • Net income available to common shareholders was $8.3 million, or $0.70 per basic common share and $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.8 million, or 28.3%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million, or $0.54 per basic common share and $0.53 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in provision for credit losses, a $0.4 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense.
  • Net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 24.9%, to $17.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2024.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million, or 32.0%, to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 7.1%, to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $16.1 million, or $1.36 per basic common share and $1.34 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 27.4%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $12.6 million, or $1.05 per basic common share and $1.04 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $6.1 million, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in provision for credit losses, a $0.6 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense.
  • Net-interest income increased $6.1 million, or 21.6%, to $34.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $28.4 million for the same period in 2024.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 27.7%, to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 3.5%, to $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million for the same period in 2024.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

Interest income increased $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.0 million, or 14.0%, to $32.8 million, primarily driven by higher market interest rates and higher average loan portfolio balances. Interest earned on average deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") increased $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to higher average balances on deposit. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, interest income increased $9.2 million from the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $7.4 million, or 13.1%, to $64.2 million, primarily due to an increase in average outstanding loan balances, and higher market interest rates. Interest earned on average deposits held at the FRB increased $1.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, due to higher average balances held on deposit.

Interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 8.0%, to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 9.9%, to $34.4 million, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings.

The Company booked a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the same period in 2024. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily driven by an increase of $37.4 million in the construction loan portfolio and an increase of $24.5 million in the commercial non-owner occupied loan portfolio from March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in the commercial owner occupied loan portfolio of $13.0 million, and a decrease of $11.6 million in the residential - 1 to 4 family investment loan portfolio from March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $0.9 million, or 129.1%, to $1.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the commercial non-owner occupied and construction loan portfolios outstanding loan balances of $66.6 million, from the balance at December 31, 2024, partially offset by a decrease in the residential - 1 to 4 family investment loan portfolio. The provision expense of $0.7 million during the same period in 2024 was primarily driven by an increase in the construction and multi-family loan portfolios outstanding loan balances of $17.8 million, from the balances at December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million, or 32.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of a decrease in other income attributed to legal settlements and insurance proceeds received during the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 27.7%, to $1.6 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in other income of $0.4 million, and a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts of $0.1 million.

Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 7.1%, to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $0.2 million, an increase in data processing expense of $0.2 million, and an increase in professional services of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense of $0.1 million, compared to the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $0.4 million, or 3.5%, to $13.2 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in professional services of $0.4 million, an increase in compensation and benefits of $0.3 million, and an increase in data processing expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in OREO expense of $0.4 million, and a decrease in other operating expense of $0.2 million, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Income tax expense increased $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, income tax expense increased $0.7 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was 24.9% and 24.7%, respectively, compared to 26.6% and 26.6% for the same period in 2024.

June 30, 2025 discussion of financial condition

  • Total assets increased to $2.17 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $28.1 million, or 1.3%, primarily due to an increase in net loans, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $184.3 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $221.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to an increase in loan balances, and a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") borrowings, partially offset by an increase in deposits.
  • The investment securities portfolio decreased to $14.0 million at June 30, 2025, from $14.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.
  • Gross loans increased $66.6 million or 3.6%, to $1.93 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to gross loans at December 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025 decreased to $11.2 million, representing 0.58% of total loans, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 4.9%, from $11.8 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. OREO at June 30, 2025 was $1.6 million, unchanged from December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.59% and 0.62% of total assets at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $16.9 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $15.5 million from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans past due 30 - 89 days was mainly due to a commercial non-owner occupied loan with a balance of $11.7 million, and a commercial non-owner occupied loan with a balance of $2.5 million. The $11.7 million loan was risk rated substandard at June 30, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $33.8 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $32.6 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.75% at June 30, 2025, and 1.74% at December 31, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 301.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 276.5%, at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $1.69 billion at June 30, 2025, up from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $62.4 million or 3.8% compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase in money market deposits of $199.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $124.1 million, and a decrease in non-interest checking deposits of $9.9 million.
  • Total borrowings decreased $44.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, to $143.4 million at June 30, 2025, from $188.3 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the repayment of $45.0 million of FHLBNY term borrowings.
  • Total equity increased to $312.2 million at June 30, 2025, up from $300.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.1 million, or 4.0%, primarily due to the retention of earnings, partially offset by the payment of $4.2 million of cash dividends.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"Market volatility continues in 2025 as President Trump's tariffs are negotiated, combined with the geopolitical unrest. Many of the tariff implementations were extended, some settled, and some added. Contributing to the market volatility is the disagreement between the Federal Reserve Board and the Administration with respect to reducing short term interest rates. President Trump believes that inflation and job data support lowering interest rates immediately. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, however, has taken a wait-and-see approach to see if the tariffs will cause a spike in the inflation rate. The tariffs have also affected the real estate construction industry, due to the possible increase in material prices, and in some instances, the availability of some building materials. The Russia - Ukraine war also puts a cloud over the market, with the continuing bombing causing civilian deaths and destruction. At this time, however, it does not appear that the bombing of nuclear production sites in Iran has disrupted the global oil supply."

" Parke Bank experienced continued good financial results in the second quarter of 2025, with net income increasing to $8.3 million, or 28.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. That is an increase of $1.8 million. Net income to our common shareholders in the six months of 2025 increased to $16.1 million, or 27.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The growth of our net income was supported by increased interest income due to the growth of our loan portfolio, in addition to continued tight control of our expenses. We had an efficiency ratio of 36.60% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 41.69% as of June 30, 2024."

" Parke Bank moved forward in 2025 with increased loan generation, with loans growing 3.6% over December 31, 2024, to $1.93 billion. This growth was partially supported by an increase in loan demand and the addition of lending staff to our company."

"Asset quality is always a main focus of our Parke Bank. Our non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025, decreased to $11.2 million, 4.9%, from December 31, 2024. Past-due loans 30 to 89 days increased to $16.9 million, an increase of $15.5 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to one commercial loan borrower whose loan was classified as sub-standard at June 30, 2025. Our allowance for credit losses is 1.75% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.74% as of December 31, 2024."

" Parke Bank is well-positioned to navigate the continued volatile market, with strong equity of $312.2 million, up from $300.1 million as of December 31, 2024, strong liquidity, loan growth, and continued tight control of our expenses. We are always looking for new opportunities to generate a good return for our shareholders while operating a safe and sound financial institution."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income; our ability to continue the financial strength and growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain strong loan underwriting and allowance for credit losses; our ability to react quickly to any increase in loan delinquencies; our ability to face current challenges in the market; our ability to be well positioned navigate the challenging economic volatility; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to increase the rate of growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to improve net interest margin; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of the Company. and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

(PKBK-ER)

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,



December 31,




2025



2024




(Dollars in thousands)


Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

184,254



$

221,527


Investment securities



14,001




14,760


Loans, net of unearned income



1,934,786




1,868,153


Less: Allowance for credit losses



(33,770)




(32,573)


Net loans



1,901,016




1,835,581


Premises and equipment, net



5,581




5,316


Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)



29,404




29,070


Other assets



36,076




35,983


Total assets


$

2,170,332



$

2,142,236











Liabilities and Equity


















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

188,738



$

184,037


Interest bearing deposits



1,504,724




1,447,013


FHLBNY borrowings



100,000




145,000


Subordinated debentures



43,395




43,300


Other liabilities



21,319




22,813


Total liabilities



1,858,176




1,842,163











Total shareholders' equity



312,156




300,073











Total liabilities and equity


$

2,170,332



$

2,142,236


Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statement



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans


$

32,756



$

28,732



$

64,232



$

56,815


Interest and dividends on investments



232




248




520




497


Interest on deposits with banks



2,036




1,209




4,118




2,354


Total interest income



35,024




30,189




68,870




59,666


Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits



15,144




13,684




30,312




27,141


Interest on borrowings



2,009




2,193




4,080




4,159


Total interest expense



17,153




15,877




34,392




31,300


Net interest income



17,871




14,312




34,478




28,366


Provision for credit losses



984




483




1,574




687


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



16,887




13,829




32,904




27,679


Non-interest income

















Service fees on deposit accounts



312




359




620




738


Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




25




-




25


Other loan fees



145




163




322




402


Bank owned life insurance income



169




162




334




322


Other



190




492




361




776


Total non-interest income



816




1,201




1,637




2,263


Non-interest expense

















Compensation and benefits



3,264




3,070




6,555




6,289


Professional services



652




551




1,366




996


Occupancy and equipment



676




672




1,364




1,313


Data processing



425




264




845




629


FDIC insurance and other assessments



384




322




734




653


OREO expense



100




236




227




589


Other operating expense



1,179




1,120




2,127




2,301


Total non-interest expense



6,680




6,235




13,218




12,770


Income before income tax expense



11,023




8,795




21,323




17,172


Income tax expense



2,740




2,340




5,262




4,566


Net income attributable to Company



8,283




6,455




16,061




12,606


Less: Preferred stock dividend



(5)




(5)




(10)




(11)


Net income available to common shareholders


$

8,278



$

6,450



$

16,051



$

12,595


Earnings per common share

















Basic


$

0.70



$

0.54



$

1.36



$

1.05


Diluted


$

0.69



$

0.53



$

1.34



$

1.04


Weighted average common shares outstanding

















Basic



11,843,328




11,962,197




11,839,856




11,960,487


Diluted



12,013,909




12,119,359




12,007,594




12,125,546


Table 3: Operating Ratios (unaudited)



Three months ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Return on average assets



1.56

%



1.34

%



1.52

%



1.31

%

Return on average common equity



10.69

%



8.88

%



10.53

%



8.72

%

Interest rate spread



2.46

%



1.95

%



2.35

%



1.92

%

Net interest margin



3.41

%



3.03

%



3.32

%



3.00

%

Efficiency ratio*



35.75

%



40.19

%



36.60

%



41.69

%


* Efficiency ratio is calculated using non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 4: Asset Quality Data (unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,




2025



2024




(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)


Allowance for credit losses on loans


$

$ 33,770



$

32,573


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.75

%



1.74

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans



301.50

%



276.46

%

Non-accrual loans


$

11,202



$

11,782


OREO


$

1,562



$

1,562


SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
