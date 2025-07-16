

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released finalized operational statistics for June, reflecting historic performance across the agency's core missions.



'From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front. Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it,' CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said.



Illegal crossings in June dropped to the lowest level ever recorded, according to CBP.



A total of 25,228 encounters were conducted nationwide in June, which is lowest monthly total in CBP history.



8,024 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions were recorded nationwide in the same period, which is a new historic low.



6,072 illegal aliens were apprehended in the southwest border, which is 15 percent lower than the previous March record.



136 apprehensions on June 28 marked the lowest single-day total in the agency's history.



In June, CBP seized 742 pounds of fentanyl. Overall, seizures of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana rose 13 percent nationwide compared to the previous month, reflecting continued pressure on cartel-driven smuggling routes.



