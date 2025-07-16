

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WhiteFiber Inc., Wednesday announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.



The company intends to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'WYFI.'



However, it has not disclosed the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.



B. Riley Securities and Needham & Company are the joint-bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.



