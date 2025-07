WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Wednesday announced its plan to privately offer $400 million of senior notes due July 2032.



Century intends to use the proceeds from the offering to refinance its 7.50% senior notes due 2028, to repay debt and to pay fees and expenses relating to these transactions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News