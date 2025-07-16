Aflac Incorporated: Duck Days of Summer Are Here: Do Good Powered by Aflac

Helping children with cancer and blood disorders is at the heart of the Aflac mission.

Applications for 2025 Child Life Program Grants open now

This year, the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation will award up to 15 grants of $1,500 each to Child Life programs in the U.S. that provide support to children with cancer and/or blood disorders and/or their siblings. If you or someone you know works with a hospital Child Life program, you can download the application at AflacChildhoodCancer.org. The deadline for completed applications is 5 ?p.?m. ED?T on Ju?ly 2?5.

Life beyond ringing the bell

The high school years are a pivotal time in life, and for Katie Rutherford, it was also about surviving. After being diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, Katie became a patient at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Her experience came full circle - today, she works for the center where, seven years ago, she rang the bell that symbolized the end of her cancer treatment journey.

From surviving cancer to finding a career with impact

Ryan Zimmerman began his life with cancer and, growing up, he spent a lot of time at his local children's hospital. Now, Ryan is a cancer survivor and after learning about Aflac's mission and work to support those with childhood cancer and blood disorders, he joined the Aflac flock as an IT apprentice.

My Special Aflac Duck® featured resource: Let's go to space!

Do you ever wish you could transport yourself or your patient to a calm, happy place? Maybe it's outer space, the beach or a cozy spot at home. Whatever your itinerary holds in store, you can use the Soundscapes® Spaceship to help visualize a place that brings happiness. My Special Aflac Duck is a comforting companion available free of charge to children ages 3 and up with cancer or a blood disorder like sickle cell disease.

