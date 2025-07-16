Key Takeaways:

The ultra-portable and ruggedized MegaConnect - the smallest and most affordable high-powered user equipment (HPUE) on the market - is built to withstand the demanding conditions first responders face

The new Wi-Fi hotspot transmits 6x the power and is up to 2x faster than standard devices, providing better coverage in rural areas and dense urban buildings

Next-generation AirJet solid-state active cooling from Frore Systems unlocks full HPUE performance for the first time in a compact palm sized package.

And coming later this year, a new, portable dock from Parsec will give the MegaConnect more than double the reach.

San Diego, California and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - With the new Sonim MegaConnect, the industry's first ultra-portable 5G1 HPUE mobile hotspot, public safety on FirstNet®, Built with AT&T - America's only 5G network built with and for first responders - have a new way to stay connected on-the-go.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) designed the new MegaConnect to address the unique connectivity needs of mission-critical users, as a part of the FirstNet MegaRange HPUE portfolio. Giving public safety a mobile connectivity solution that delivers superior coverage to areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks, it has 6x the transmission power of standard hotspots because it runs on Band 14-nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet- and additional connectivity via AT&T 5G and LTE commercial spectrum bands. That means MegaConnect provides expanded coverage in remote areas and better penetrates through signal-blocking materials like glass, concrete, and metal.

One-third the size of other HPUE devices available today and easily able to fit in the palm of your hand, the MegaConnect allows first responders to stay connected - wherever the mission takes them. Currently, the most affordable HPUE on the market, it gives first responders the dependable, high-speed communications they need for now just $99.

"As a brand trusted by the world's most demanding users, reliability and ruggedness are at the heart of everything we build at Sonim," said Chuck Becher, General Manager of North America and Chief Commercial Officer of Sonim Technologies. "The Sonim MegaConnect 5G Mobile Hotspot pushes the boundaries of mobile connectivity by blending high-power connectivity and true mobility into one device. It's the only HPUE communication tool that can be battery-operated in a compact form factor that mission-critical teams can trust to keep them connected, no matter where duty calls."

Unique, Innovative Capabilities

Delivering up to twice the upload speed of standard devices, the MegaConnect empowers first responders to send critical data faster than ever before. From streaming live video feeds and high-resolution drone footage to setting up mobile command centers, public safety can have the lightning-fast upload speeds they need to send mission-critical data in the field.

The MegaConnect is designed for durability and portability and built to ensure ease of deployment in any situation-whether during a natural disaster or inside an underground garage. Able to be easily carried or docked, the MegaConnect allows responders to easily take the mobile hotspot with them as an emergency evolves, providing connectivity for various devices when they're needed the most.

Plus, coming later this year, public safety will be able to double the MegaConnect's 6x power boost to up to 12x with the new Parsec MegaReach Dock. With integrated high-gain antennas and advanced thermal management, this ultra-portable dock ensures first responders and field teams can carry next-generation connectivity wherever duty calls-without compromise.

"FirstNet is built with and for first responders, and we have a mission like no other carrier to drive innovative public safety-centric connectivity solutions that meet their unique needs," said Matt Walsh, AVP, FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "Highly-portable and incredibly powerful, the MegaConnect is a game changer for first responders, whether they are handling an everyday emergency or a large-scale disaster."

Innovative, next-generation cooling capabilities inside the MegaConnect remove the heat created by the HPUE device, unlocking its full performance and making this mobile hotspot ideal for first responders on-the-go. Until recently, the heat generated by HPUEs made true portability an impossibility. Now equipped with Airjet, a breakthrough solid-state active cooling chip from Frore Systems, the MegaConnect stays cool while keeping public safety connected - especially ideal for users, like first responders, who need communication anywhere anytime. And reliable, all-day battery performance, gives first responders uninterrupted connectivity for extended mission-critical responses.

Beyond first responders and the public safety community on FirstNet, this solution is also available to utilities, financial institutions, remote data centers, transportation-related businesses, retail, and other enterprises with remote-monitored infrastructure on the AT&T commercial network. When not in use by public safety on FirstNet, these enterprise entities can take advantage of the unique benefits of Band 14, including 6x the transmission power.

Availability

Beginning today, the Sonim MegaConnect is available exclusively through AT&T and FirstNet channels at an MSRP of $499, with a promotional price of $99* for a limited time. Learn more at firstnet.com/megarange.

1 FirstNet 5G is not available everywhere. See firstnet.com/coverage for coverage details.

*Only in select channels. Available only to qualified FirstNet Agency customers. Requires new line and eligible service (minimum $34/mo.). Up to $50 activation fee may apply. Early termination fee (up to $750), other fees, taxes, charges and restrictions apply. Subject to change. Get $400 off eligible MegaRange devices with a 2-year service commitment. Offers and requirements subject to change at any time and without notice.

©2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Sonim and Sonim MegaConnect are registered trademarks and trademarks of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the timeline of new products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "poised," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines for Sonim's products; the current interest and potential attempt of a hostile takeover from a third party may divert the management attention from Sonim's business and may require significant expenses; Sonim's susceptibility to supply chain disruptions; a potential strain on Sonim's resources as a result of rapid customer ramp-up and significant increases in demand; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

