

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains positive amidst better-than-expected levels of producer price inflation in the U.S. The consumer price inflation readings released on Tuesday had also not provided any negative surprises. Positive earnings updates from the corporate sector also boosted sentiment.



Data released just a while ago by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed producer prices unchanged in June from the previous month's upwardly revised 0.3 percent. Markets had anticipated a rise of 0.2 percent.



Wall Street Futures are in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green zone. Asian markets finished trading on a negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has rallied. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices declined close to a percent. Gold is also trading just below the flatline. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,113.50, up 0.21% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,250.40, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 24,169.07, up 0.35% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,967.96, up 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 7,770.61, up 0.06% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,338.35, down 0.30% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,663.40, down 0.04% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,561.80, down 0.79% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,503.78, down 0.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,517.76, down 0.29%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1582, down 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3383, down 0.01% USD/JPY at 148.81, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6514, up 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3734, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.76, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.466%, down 0.56% Germany at 2.6930%, down 0.81% France at 3.385%, down 0.76% U.K. at 4.6300%, down 0.06% Japan at 1.563%, down 0.95%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $67.97, down 1.08%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $65.69, down 1.25%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,332.27, down 0.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,471.75, up 1.04% Ethereum at $3,164.21, up 5.19% XRP at $2.96, up 2.04% BNB at $692.60, up 1.61% Solana at $166.55, up 4.10%



