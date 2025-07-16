

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New York and Kentucky-based Danone U.S. is recalling YoCrunch products on potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The recall was initiated on July 11, after a consumer complaint about transparent plastic pieces found in the toppers. The issue is limited to the toppers and does not affect the separately packaged yogurt.



The company is actively collaborating with retail partners to quickly remove affected products from stores, while it works to resolve the issue and restore the availability of YoCrunch products.



The plastic pieces are transparent ranging from 7 to 25 mm in length and potentially sharp-edged, may pose a choking hazard.



The recalled product includes all current flavors and sizes, including single 6 oz cups, 4-pack 4 oz multipacks, 8-pack 6 oz family packs, and 18-pack club packs. Affected products include varieties with granola, M&M's, OREO, Snickers, Twix, and cookie dough.



Each product has specific lot numbers and expiration dates ranging from July to September 2025. A full list of impacted UPC codes and dates is provided by the company. Consumers should check packaging details to identify affected items.



The company said that it is initiating this voluntary recall as part of its commitment to product quality and consumer safety, emphasizing the importance it places on every customer experience.



The company advised consumers who have purchased the affected products not to consume them. The company stated that information regarding refunds is available for affected customers.



