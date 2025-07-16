

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ethereum recorded strong gains surpassing Bitcoin's price gains even as the broader crypto market rebounded strongly into the overnight positive territory. Corporate adoption of Ethereum evidenced by the unabated flows to Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. boosted sentiment. Better-than-expected levels of producer price inflation in the U.S. supported sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.75 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has decreased more than 20 percent overnight to $180 billion.



Bitcoin gained 0.79 percent overnight to trade at $118,523.35. It is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high of $123,091.61 recorded on July 14. The original cryptocurrency traded between $119,298.17 and $115,765.69 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 62.8 percent is trading with gains of 8.9 percent over the 7-day horizon and 10.3 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are close to 27 percent.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $403 million on Tuesday versus $297 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows of $416 million.



With a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, Bitcoin is assigned the 6th position in the global ranking of all assets as per companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is inter alia ranked higher than Alphabet (market cap of $2.22 trillion), Silver (market cap of $2.13 trillion), Meta Platforms (market cap of $1.78 trillion) and Saudi Aramco (market cap of $1.61 trillion). Only gold (market cap of $22.39 trillion), NVIDIA (market cap of $4.14 trillion), Microsoft (market cap of $3.74 trillion), Apple (market cap of $3.16 trillion) and Amazon (market cap of $2.39 trillion) have a market capitalization higher than that of the world's leading cryptocurrency.



Ethereum surged 5.1 percent overnight to trade at $3,204. Ether has added 21 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 4 percent. Ether's current trading price is 35 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,203 and $2,971.



Ethereum's share of the crypto market has increased to 10.3 percent from 9.7 percent a day ago and 9.4 percent a week ago.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $192 million on Tuesday versus inflows of $259 million on Monday.



Ethereum has improved its position to the 27th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP added 2 percent overnight to trade at $2.96, around 23 percent below the all-time high. 5th ranked BNB gained 1.3 percent overnight at its current trading price of $693. The price of 6th ranked Solana rallied 3.7 percent overnight to $167. 8th ranked Dogecoin gained 3 percent overnight to trade at $0.2000. 9th ranked TRON added 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3013. 10th ranked Cardano also increased 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.7460.



80th ranked Ethereum Name Service (ENS) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 16 percent. 39th ranked Bonk (BONK) followed with gains of 15.5 percent.



32nd ranked Pi (PI) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a plunge of 3.7 percent. 19th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) followed with losses of 2.4 percent.



