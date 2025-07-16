FedEx Fosters PRIDE and Purpose by Creating Equal Opportunities Across India

MUMBAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, continues to drive inclusive entrepreneurship in India through collaboration with United Way Mumbai's flagship initiative, Saksham. Originally launched to support women entrepreneurs from challenging backgrounds, the program has steadily expanded its reach. Today, it enables individuals across gender identities and economic circumstances to unlock opportunity through skills and self-reliance.

"At FedEx, we're committed to creating spaces where everyone has the chance to grow, contribute, and be seen for who they truly are. That's what building a better tomorrow looks like-for our communities and for our company," said Suvendu Choudhury, vice president of India operations and planning and engineering at FedEx, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa.

Now in its fourth year, Saksham has emerged as a force for providing equal opportunity for all. The initiative has supported thousands of women small business owners and over 160 individuals from diverse communities, including those across gender identities helping turn aspiration into action through targeted interventions and sustained engagement.

In 2025 alone, 60 individuals from across gender identities enrolled in vocational training, with more than 40 successfully certified and now equipped to pursue independent income opportunities. According to United Way Mumbai's 2024 impact assessment, 90% of these beneficiaries to date are meaningfully engaged*: either employed or running their own ventures, compared to just 45% prior to the program. Of these, 68% are now working in the private sector, while 23% have become entrepreneurs in domains like tailoring, baking, cultural performances, and makeup artistry.

Real stories. Real transformation.

"The Saksham training gave me confidence and direction. From learning to bake to earning my first income, I now see a future where my identity is my strength, not a barrier." - Ronny, Saksham beneficiary and aspiring baker

"Escaping a high-risk life felt impossible-until Saksham gave me a second chance. Today, I earn with dignity through makeup artistry and finally feel safe, seen, and empowered."

- Nadim, Saksham beneficiary and makeup artist

Beyond skills and certification, Saksham provides comprehensive support to ensure participants are workplace-ready and self-reliant. This includes:

Mobilization, screening, and identification of beneficiaries from high-need communities

Scholarships for vocational training across trades like baking, tailoring, beauty services, and more

Personality development and grooming sessions to boost workplace and customer-facing readiness

Entrepreneurship training and capacity-building support to help launch or scale ventures

Distribution of Saksham kits containing occupational toolkits and materials required to kickstart economic activity

Through Saksham, FedEx and United Way Mumbai are not just offering skill development, they are building a pathway to dignity, opportunity, and economic resilience. The initiative continues to spark real change on the ground, turning potential into progress and contributing to a more equitable and atmanirbhar Bharat.

* As per the United Way Mumbai Saksham project impact assessment report.

