Sidetrade: 2025 H1 revenue, up 19% at constant exchange rates

Booking resilience amid economic headwinds

Annual Contract Value (ACV) of new deals: €5.88 million

Down 21% vs. record H1 2024

Stable vs. H1 2023 (€5.84 million)

Commercial launch of the first autonomous AI Cash Collection Agent

Partnership signed with a global Order-to-Cash services leader

Strong revenue growth: +19% at constant exchange rates, with SaaS subscriptions up 25% (+18% and +24% respectively in reported data)

Robust half-year performance driven by SaaS subscriptions

Acceleration in the enterprise segment

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announced strong first-half 2025 revenue growth of 19% at constant exchange rates, driven by a 25% increase in SaaS subscription revenue.

Commenting on the results, Sidetrade CEO Olivier Novasque stated:

"Given the current macroeconomic environment, we were unable to replicate our record-breaking booking from the first half of 2024, which had seen a 25% year-over-year increase. As anticipated, H1 2025 reflects a 21% decline from that record high, impacted by companies' cautious stance toward launching new investment projects. Nonetheless, our well-balanced footprint across Europe and North America, where early signs of recovery are emerging, combined with a diversified mix of new deals and upsells to our existing client base, helped maintain bookings at levels comparable to H1 2023, before the 2024 peak.

While full-year 2025 booking is expected to follow a similar trend, early market feedback on the launch of our autonomous AI Cash Collection Agent is highly encouraging and supports the prospect of a significant reacceleration starting in 2026. Furthermore, the global alliance signed in June with a leading Order-to-Cash services firm is a new growth catalyst, expected to deliver material impact from 2026 onward. Additional agreements of this nature are in advanced stages and will enhance commercial momentum over the coming years.

On the revenue front, we posted strong growth of +19% at constant exchange rates, including +25% for our SaaS subscriptions. This performance was driven by 1/ the consolidation of SHS Viveon in H1, 2/ strong growth in our subscriptions in the US (+26%), and 3/ a sharp increase in subscriptions from enterprise clients generating over $2.5 billion in revenue (+42%). With nearly 90% recurring revenue and two new growth engines set to kick in from 2026, Sidetrade is well-positioned to sustain a robust and highly predictable business model. We are now entering a new phase in our growth journey, one that will once again redefine the scale and scope of our company over the next three years."

Resilient booking performance against a record 2024 and challenging macro backdrop

In H1 2025, Sidetrade recorded €5.88 million in new Annual Contract Value (ACV), down 21% from the €7.42 million reported in H1 2024, which marked an all-time high (+25% vs. H1 2023). While the economic context and an exceptionally high comparison base weighed on performance, H1 2025 ACV remained in line with the pre-peak level of H1 2023 (€5.84 million), demonstrating the strength of Sidetrade's commercial model.

New Annual Recurring Revenue (New ARR) came in at €2.44 million, down 38% from the record €3.95 million in H1 2024. Q1 2025 was exceptionally soft in North America, which accounted for only 8% of New ARR. However, a strong Q2 2025 rebound lifted the US contribution to 34% of total new contract value for the first half of the year.

Service booking, which are generally billed within twelve months of being signed, remained stable at €3.44 million in H1 2025 (vs. €3.47 million in H1 2024), with reduced large-scale investment activity, particularly in the US, offset by strong expansion projects within the existing client base, including €1.44 million from SHS Viveon customers in Germany.

The average initial contract period for new clients (excluding renewals) remained high at 44.5 months (vs. 44.8 in H1 2024), significantly above the SaaS industry average (24-36 months), reflecting strong client confidence and contributing to revenue visibility and resilience.

In a notable shift in trend, only 30% of H1 2025 bookings came from New Business, compared to the historical range of 50-60%. This was due to greater caution among enterprises, especially in North America. Conversely, Cross-sell deals (new entities within a group and/or additional modules, such as CashApp, Credit Risk Expert, or e-Invoicing) accounted for 45% of total bookings (up from 20% previously), while upsells to existing clients contributed 25%. Together, Cross-Sell and UpSell accounted for 70% of signatures, clear evidence of strong customer satisfaction and revenue retention. This also reflects Sidetrade's ability to capture incremental growth from existing enterprise clients through a multi-product platform strategy, even in a challenging environment.

AI Agent and strategic alliances open up new structural growth opportunities for order intake

H1 2025 marked a strategic inflection point, with two new growth levers expected to reshape Sidetrade's medium-term commercial trajectory: the industrialization of agent-based AI and the expansion of distribution channels through global partnerships.

In May 2025, Sidetrade unveiled the first autonomous AI agent for cash collection. Designed to operate without human supervision, this next-generation intelligent agent, embodied by Aimie, is a game-changer in the Order-to-Cash space. With strong interest from enterprise clients seeking immediate cash generation improvements, large-scale commercialization is scheduled for early 2026, with some early-stage pre-orders possible in Q4 2025. Initial feedback indicates that AI agents could significantly boost commercial momentum starting next year.

In parallel, Sidetrade signed a global partnership in June with a major international consulting firm specializing in finance transformation. The agreement provides privileged access to Global 2000 strategic accounts across services, manufacturing, and healthcare, and is expected to generate incremental pipeline growth across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Backed by a substantial installed base, breakthrough innovation, and expanded go-to-market capabilities, Sidetrade is well-equipped to accelerate its commercial growth in the coming years.

Strong revenue growth: +18%, including +24% SaaS subscription growth

Sidetrade

(€m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change SaaS Subscription Revenue 25.4 20.5 +24% Total Revenue 29.3 24.8 +18%

All the 2025 information of this financial release is from consolidated, unaudited data.

Sidetrade posted consolidated revenue of €29.3 million in H1 2025, up 19% at constant exchange rates and 18% on a reported basis.

SaaS subscription revenue rose to €25.4 million, representing a 25% increase at constant exchange rates (+24% reported). On a like-for-like basis (excluding SHS Viveon), growth stood at +12% constant. This solid performance confirms the strength of Sidetrade's SaaS business model, with recurring revenue driving robust results amid economic uncertainty.

Growth was robust among enterprise accounts. SaaS subscriptions from companies generating over €2.5 billion in annual revenue surged 42%, now representing 54% of total subscription revenue, underscoring Sidetrade's growing penetration of large international enterprises. This high-end market segment is expected to remain a significant growth driver in the coming quarters.

Service revenue totaled €3.9 million, down 8% compared to H1 2024 and 32% on a like-for-like basis. This was due to fewer large-scale projects and more limited service engagements tied to upsell deals.

The consolidation of SHS Viveon (effective July 1, 2024) contributed €3.9 million, or 13% of total H1 2025 revenue.

It is worth noting that all Sidetrade multi-year contracts are indexed to inflation (Syntec index for Southern Europe, UK CPI for Northern Europe, and US CPI for the United States), ensuring that annual pricing updates are automatically reflected in subscription revenue, without waiting for contract renewals.

Next financial announcement

First Half Year Results for 2025: September 17, 2025 (after the stock market closes)

Investor & Media relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.