Mittwoch, 16.07.2025

WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 08:02
19,900 Euro
-1,49 % -0,300
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 22:02 Uhr
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international)
*Please use conference entry code: 228156

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/52745

About Eastern
The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts
The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-eastern-company-announces-timing-of-second-quarter-fiscal-year-202-1049486

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
