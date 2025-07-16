Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Expands Carriage Partnership with Fubo

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has entered into a multi-year partnership agreement with sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo. The expanded agreement includes continued distribution of Newsmax and the launch of Newsmax en Español on Fubo.

Newsmax, which is available as part of Fubo's base Pro plan, will retain its national distribution on the Fubo platform. Newsmax is the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news network, according to Nielsen, and is carried on all major pay TV platforms.

Newsmax en Español, the first and only U.S.-based news channel to use advanced AI technology to dub its content into another language on a live basis, will launch on Fubo's Latino plan and Latino Plus add-on package.

"Fubo has carried Newsmax for many years and was one of the first internet-based pay TV distributors to do so," commented Andy Biggers, Newsmax's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "We have found them to be outstanding partners who consistently demonstrate a firm commitment to diverse, independent voices through their programming lineup. We're glad that we are continuing this partnership."

"Access to live news at any time and on any device, alongside leading sports and entertainment programming, is increasingly important to consumers navigating a non-stop news cycle," said Todd Mathers, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy and Acquisition at Fubo. "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Newsmax to provide their leading news coverage in both English and Spanish to Fubo subscribers."

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable stations, as well as a major satellite system. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. Ranked among The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 by the Financial Times, the company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product aggregating more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every English-language Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2024). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming and was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming, MultiView and personalized game alerts.

