

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $973 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $3.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $15.24 billion from $14.99 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $973 Mln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.97 vs. $3.96 last year. -Revenue: $15.24 Bln vs. $14.99 Bln last year.



