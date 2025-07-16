Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8H0 | ISIN: KYG4124C1096 | Ticker-Symbol: A6I
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 18:11
4,342 Euro
+0,02 % +0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3834,42723:00
4,3914,43622:00
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 22:50 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Global Grab Technologies, Inc.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Global GRAB Technologies, Inc. ("Global GRAB"). Gladstone Investment provided $67.6MM of equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.

Global GRAB, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a leading provider of perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation systems, serving various government and commercial organizations. "In a world of increasing threats and growing concerns around public safety, Global GRAB plays a vital role as a trusted partner to both the U.S. Government and the private sector," said Michael Cueter, Director at Gladstone Investment. "The team has set itself apart through innovative, customized perimeter security solutions that address complex, site-specific challenges. We're excited to partner with this talented group as they execute their growth strategy, expand their product portfolio, and strengthen their ability to safeguard public safety and protect critical infrastructure."

"This investment represents our dedication to our ultimate goal of investing in quality companies that will produce stable income for dividends to Gladstone Investment's shareholders, as well as longer-term capital appreciation resulting in capital gains," said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Global Grab and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Global Grab to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-acquires-global-grab-technologies-inc.-1049463

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.