Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Global Grab Technologies, Inc.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Global GRAB Technologies, Inc. ("Global GRAB"). Gladstone Investment provided $67.6MM of equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.

Global GRAB, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a leading provider of perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation systems, serving various government and commercial organizations. "In a world of increasing threats and growing concerns around public safety, Global GRAB plays a vital role as a trusted partner to both the U.S. Government and the private sector," said Michael Cueter, Director at Gladstone Investment. "The team has set itself apart through innovative, customized perimeter security solutions that address complex, site-specific challenges. We're excited to partner with this talented group as they execute their growth strategy, expand their product portfolio, and strengthen their ability to safeguard public safety and protect critical infrastructure."

"This investment represents our dedication to our ultimate goal of investing in quality companies that will produce stable income for dividends to Gladstone Investment's shareholders, as well as longer-term capital appreciation resulting in capital gains," said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Global Grab and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Global Grab to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-acquires-global-grab-technologies-inc.-1049463