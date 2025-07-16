Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") announces today that the board of directors of the Company has appointed John Parker as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 11, 2025.

With over 25 years of leadership, as a former business owner, CFO, General Manager and Director, Mr. Parker brings a highly developed suite of leadership skills and abilities when working with entrepreneurs and management teams. John developed enhanced financial reporting processes, key performance indicators and Balanced Scorecard to drive businesses forward for profitable growth. In the past, Mr. Parker has supported clients with raising equity and debt financing to grow companies and achieve strategic goals. Mr. Parker brings over 25 years of governance experience, and has been a director, treasurer, Chair of Audit and Finance Committees for private and public companies along with Not-for-Profit entities.

Effective July 11, 2025, Mr. Parker will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from Levy Cohen, who had served as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company since January 2025. Mr. Cohen will stay on as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

About Wellfield

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama (web and mobile app), provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

