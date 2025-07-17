Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") announces that further to its July 3, 2025 news release it has extended by one week - until July 25, 2025 - its warrant exercise incentive program as it relates to 17,800,908 outstanding share purchase warrants of the Company each exercisable at $0.40 into a common share.

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

