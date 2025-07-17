

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release June figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The Australian economy is expected to have added 21,000 jobs following the loss of 2,500 jobs in May. The unemployment rate (4.1 percent) and participation rate (67.0 percent) are seen unchanged.



Japan will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to slip 1.6 percent on year after falling 7.7 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent after losing 1.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 353.9 billion yen following the 637.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Singapore will see June data for non-oil domestic exports; in May, NODX fell 12.0 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD7.24 billion.



Hong Kong will release unemployment figures for June; in May, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.



