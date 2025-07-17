Proxymity Welcomes New Consortium Member, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as They Lead the Closing of a $36 Million Series C Investment Round

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform, today announced the closing of a Series C round of $36 million, including new investment from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation is Proxymity's newest strategic investor, joining existing investors comprising some of the largest custody banks, transfer agents and securities market infrastructure providers in the world. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking is the leading transfer agent in Japan representing 20 out of the top 30 listed companies by market capitalization (as of JUNE 30, 2025). MUTB's investment reinforces Proxymity's innovative capabilities and exciting potential to enhance issuer and investor communications in collaboration with key strategic industry participants.

Proxymity will use this additional growth capital to further enhance its global proxy voting and shareholder disclosure technology, and to support its expansion into the APAC region. Proxymity is excited to partner with MUTB, the largest trust bank in Japan, and make available Proxymity's many benefits to Japanese publicly listed companies.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO at Proxymity, said: "We are thrilled to have Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation become a consortium member of Proxymity. With this additional funding, we will be able to continue building out our technology and further accelerate our expansion into the APAC region. We are excited about this partnership as a catalyst for continued growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients and the ecosystem we serve."

TAKU SHIMIZU, Managing Executive Officer at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, said: "Proxymity continues to redefine investor communications with its innovative, real-time solutions. We are proud to support their mission as they scale their impact across new geographies."

About Proxymity

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street), and counting 87 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 25 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's solutions include Vote Connect, a digital-first platform with unparalleled real-time transparency allowing issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, and Shareholder Insights, providing issuers full visibility of their shareholder base and visibility of ownership through the intermediary chain. Proxymity's platforms, built on highly scalable technology, use "golden source" data and provide full compliance with the latest regulations.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognized with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024".

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io/ .

About Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking (the Trust Bank) was established in 1927, and has been in business for approximately 100 years. The Trust Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG and a core MUFG company. With total assets of 41.3 trillion yen as of March 31, 2024, it is one of Japan's largest trust banks.

Besides operations in Japan, the Trust Bank serves customers to pursue its global business through a worldwide network of branches and subsidiaries in Asia, Europe and the United States. As Japan's major trust bank, the Trust Bank offers high-quality and comprehensive financial services for customers, which include various commercial banking services as well as asset management and administration, real estate, and stock transfer agency services.

For more information, visit https://www.tr.mufg.jp.

