

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of 153.1 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That was shy of estimates for a surplus of a surplus of 353.9 billion yen following the downwardly revised 638.6 billion yen deficit in May (originally a 637.6 billion yen shortfall).



Exports were down 0.5 percent on year, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent after sinking 1.7 percent in the previous month.



Imports rose an annual 0.2 percent versus expectations for a drop of 1.6 percent after losing 7.7 percent a month earlier.



