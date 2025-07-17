

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German manufacturer of packaging products, announced the termination of takeover discussions with private equity investors that had been ongoing since early 2025. Following a comprehensive evaluation of the current state of the talks, the company concluded that continuing negotiations would not be in the best interest of Gerresheimer or its stakeholders.



Gerresheimer said it will continue to focus on the company's strategic direction and the implementation of global growth projects, particularly in the area of systems and solutions for biologics, independent of the termination of the discussions.



The company will provide a strategy update at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025. Among other things, the results of the strategic review of the Moulded Glass business and a new segmentation to improve transparency towards the capital market will be presented. Gerresheimer's growth prospects are positive.



In the mid-term, the company expects organic revenue growth of 6%-9% and an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%-25%.



