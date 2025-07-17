Bengaluru, Indien (ots/PRNewswire) -Das Lab beschleunigt Unternehmenstransformationen durch den Einsatz von SAP Business AI und Infosys Cobalt und TopazInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung der nächsten Generation, eröffnet das Infosys Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions in Düsseldorf. Das Lab von Infosys und SAP unterstützt Unternehmen dabei, das Potenzial von KI und Daten gezielt zu nutzen. Firmen können so individuelle Lösungen entwickeln und Innovationen schneller in die Praxis umsetzen. Teil der Zusammenarbeit sind zentrale Angebote wie SAP Business AI (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fcmp%2Fdg%2Fbusiness-ai-in-hr%2Findex.html%3Fcampaigncode%3DCRM-YA22-INT-1517073%26source%3Dppc-in-googleads-search-71700000106044918-58700008720230289-hxm_hxm-hxmx--%26dfa%3D1%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA2cu9BhBhEiwAft6IxCC1uguw8ETUekBwpmF6p1IsccfQKNyTvZSJPLAOwJw6X4DODyCM0RoCSLkQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cec5e8b5ef61747d0365808ddc2dca198%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638880975041668489%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=8fq%2FXPLJBgInZjnPS5vL3M1HTffJRga%2BMqWPHhTdMCg%3D&reserved=0), die SAP Business Data Cloud (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fproducts%2Fdata-cloud.html&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cec5e8b5ef61747d0365808ddc2dca198%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638880975041685645%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=R6Vr2QU8mcP%2BacmxNBHyPXz9PVH0kJgDfDqjZZrh09s%3D&reserved=0) und RISE with SAP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Findia%2Fproducts%2Ferp%2Frise.html&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cec5e8b5ef61747d0365808ddc2dca198%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638880975041695513%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=G3pRo0tzTQpvMEd7c789Xm8o%2FsccEWwe7nkJPJg7upQ%3D&reserved=0), ergänzt durch Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) und Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html). So entstehen neue Möglichkeiten, KI-, Cloud- und Digitalstrategien auszuarbeiten, zu testen und umzusetzen.Mit dem Innovation Lab sind Unternehmen in der Lage, ihre digitale Transformation gezielt voranzutreiben - mit Unterstützung von Infosys und SAP. Ziel ist es, im Lab Lösungen zu entwickeln, welche die finanzielle Performance verbessern und betriebliche Abläufe effizienter gestalten. Gleichzeitig lassen sich so Risiken minimieren und Entscheidungen auf Basis von Echtzeitdaten zu treffen. Auch Compliance und die Sicherheit werden gestärkt. Die Ansätze, die im Enterprise Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf entstehen, sind zudem weltweit über das globale Netzwerk von Infosys mit mehr als zwölf Living Labs (https://www.infosys.com/services/incubating-emerging-technologies/offerings/living-labs.html) verfügbar.Die relevantesten Merkmale und Angebote des Infosys Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions:- Erlebbare Innovationen: Infosys Topaz und SAP Business AI kommen im Lab zum Einsatz, um neue Einsatzmöglichkeiten zu identifizieren und Anwendungsszenarien zu entwickeln.- Co-Creation und Innovationen: Das Lab ermöglicht es, maßgeschneiderte KI-Lösungen im engen Austausch zwischen Kundenteams und Experten zu entwickeln.- Strategieentwicklung: Das Lab schafft die Grundlage für KI- und Datenstrategien, die sich an konkreten Geschäftszielen und realen Anwendungsfällen orientieren.- Datengetriebene Architektur: Durch den Einsatz der SAP Business Data Cloud können unternehmensweite Daten verknüpft und umfassend genutzt werden.- Schnelles Prototyping und Skalierung: Prototypen lassen sich zügig entwickeln und in skalierbare, vollständig integrierte KI- und Datenlösungen integrieren.Thomas Saueressig, Mitglied des Vorstands der SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery, sagt: "Um in der heutigen, sich schnell verändernden Welt wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben, sind schnellere, flexiblere und vor allem nachhaltige Transformationen unabdingbar. KI-gestützte Innovationen und eine integrierte Cloud-Nutzung unterstützen Unternehmen dabei, vorausschauender zu agieren, anstatt zu reagieren. Wir freuen uns sehr über die Zusammenarbeit mit Infosys im Enterprise Innovation Lab. Sie unterstreicht unser gemeinsames Engagement, Organisationen wegweisende KI- und Datenlösungen zu bieten. Als RISE with SAP Validated Partner bringt Infosys umfassende Cloud-Expertise in die Partnerschaft ein. Davon profitieren unsere gemeinsamen Kunden: Durch die strategische Integration von SAP-Lösungen können sie neue Wachstumschancen erschließen und Innovationen gezielt vorantreiben."Dinesh Rao, EVP - Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, sagt: "Unternehmen, die SAP-Lösungen neu einführen, können ihre Transformation deutlich beschleunigen, indem sie typische Hürden bei der Integration und Umsetzung überwinden. Unser Infosys Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions in Düsseldorf bietet den idealen Rahmen, um gemeinsam maßgeschneiderte Lösungen zu entwickeln. Durch den Einsatz von Infosys Topaz und Infosys Cobalt unterstützen wir Organisationen dabei, das volle Potenzial von Cloud, Daten und KI auszuschöpfen. So lassen sich konkrete Ergebnisse erzielen, von einer höheren Effizienz und besseren Entscheidungen bis hin zu geringeren Kosten und nachhaltiger Wettbewerbsfähigkeit."Infosys verfügt über mehr als 25 Jahre Erfahrung in SAP-Transformation, Beratung und Technologie, ergänzt durch eine breite Palette an Tools und Accelerators. Gemeinsam mit SAP entwickelt das Unternehmen branchenspezifische Cloud- und KI-Lösungen. Auf dieser Basis unterstützt das Innovation Lab Firmen dabei, neue Technologien gezielt zu nutzen und ihre Transformation zu beschleunigen. So sichern sie sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil in einem zunehmend dynamischen Marktumfeld. 