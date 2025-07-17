Legrand growth in sales in the first-half of 2025: +15% excluding exchange-rate impact

Organic growth of +10% in the second quarter alone, fueled by datacenters

2025 full-year sales target revised upward, with sales growth of +10% to +12% excluding exchange-rate impact

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

In the first-half of 2025, consolidated sales rose by +13.4% compared to the same period in 2024, and by +15.0% excluding the impact of exchange rates, to reach a total of €4,774 million.

Organic growth in sales was +9.0% for the period, including +10.1% in the second quarter, largely fueled by continued strong growth in datacenter activity.

Changes in sales by destination at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates broke down as follows by region:

1st half 2025 1st half 2024 2nd quarter 2025 2nd quarter 2024 Europe +1.0% +2.3% North and Central America +20.5% +22.0% Rest of the world +3.3% +2.1% Total organic trend +9.0% +10.1%

Over 6 months, the broader scope of consolidation boosted sales by +5.5%, and the exchange-rate effect was -1.4%.

2025 full-year sales target revised upward1

Taking into account the sales of the first six months of the year and considering the world's current macroeconomic outlook as well as a gradual normalization of customs policies, Legrand is now targeting full-year 2025 sales growth (organic and through acquisitions, excluding currency effects) of between +10% and +12% (compared to +6% to +10% previously). This includes expected organic growth of +5% to +7% and growth from acquisitions of approximately +5%.

Half-year results and full-year financial targets will be released on July 31, 2025.

Key financial dates :

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

"Quiet period 2 " starts: July 1, 2025

"Quiet period " starts: July 1, 2025 2025 nine months results: November 6, 2025

"Quiet period2" starts: October 7, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

_____________________________ 1 For more information, see the Legrand press releases dated February 13 and May 7, 2025 2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716196333/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Financial communication

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53. ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11. lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com