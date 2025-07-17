

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.7947 against the euro and a 6-day low of 96.11 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7839 and 96.53, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to nearly a 1-month low of 0.6473 and a 9-day low of 0.8880 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6523 and 0.8928, respectively.



The aussie dropped to yesterday's low of 1.0939 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0973.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 89.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News