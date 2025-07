PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc (SSE.L), an energy company, Thursday said it continues to expect 2026-'27 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 175 pence-200 pence.



For the first quarter, total renewables output decreased to 2,499 GWh from 2,596 GWh a year ago. Total thermal generation output also declined to 3,186 GWh from 3,349 GWh.



