

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE PLC (SSE.L), an energy company, said on Thursday that it has decided to invest up to 300 million euros to build Platin Power Station in County Meath to boost supply and respond to periods of high demand in the Leinster region, while providing reliable backup power.



The company will deliver Platin Power Station in collaboration with its partners in Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY.PK) and Atlantic Project Company. Construction of the power station is expected to begin this autumn and is scheduled to be completed in 2028.



Platin Power Station is underpinned by a 10-year capacity market agreement, with a total value of around 250 million euros.



The station has planning consent for up to 170 MW and would be powered by Siemens Energy SGT-800 turbines operating in open cycle mode.



The plant has been designed for long-term sustainability, with the capability to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil, or HVO, a sustainable biofuel.



SSE will also seek consent to run the station on natural gas, in addition to HVO, to fully utilize the plant's capability.



