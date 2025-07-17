Anzeige
WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
17.07.25 | 08:00
OXURION: Oxurion Secures Financing for the Acquisition of Axiodis CRO and Targets Closing on August 1, 2025

Leuven, BELGIUM - July 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM CET, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, announces it has secured the financing for the acquisition of 72% of the share capital of Axiodis CRO, following a rigorous due diligence process and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent. The financing has been secured from Atlas Special Opportunities. Closing of the transaction is scheduled for August 1, 2025. The related dilution table is available on Oxurion's website, www.oxurion.com.

This acquisition is fully aligned with Oxurion's strategic roadmap to build an integrated platform centered around clinical data, supporting the critical phases of therapeutic development. By leveraging the human and technical expertise of Axiodis, Oxurion is taking a decisive step forward in its evolution into a strategic partner for clinical research stakeholders.

Oxurion has already identified additional targets in France and across Europe that complement Axiodis CRO, with the goal of accelerating the development of a leading European hub dedicated to clinical data.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical group in transition, combining therapeutic innovation with technologies applied to clinical research. Through its rapidly expanding technology division, Oxurion is building integrated expertise around clinical data, with the ambition to accelerate, secure, and transform the processes involved in developing new treatments.

The Group's headquarters are located in Leuven, Belgium.

More information: www.oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWdvZZZmk5mcnW1vZ5hrb5SYbZxmw2acmJPIl5ZoZ8fJamxjnWthmcmcZnJklWpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93052-oxurion_pr_axiodis_financementclosing_en_aimpact.net.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
