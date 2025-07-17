

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group (BYG.L) issued update on trading for the first quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total revenue was 51.5 million pounds, up 3% from a year ago. Store revenue was 51.1 million pounds, up 3%.



Jim Gibson, CEO, said: 'As stated in our May results, we saw some softening of demand and loss of occupancy at the start of the quarter due to elevated levels of macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite this we have delivered strong average rate growth of 5% through our yield management processes, which has resulted in 3% revenue growth for the quarter compared to last year.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News