

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased somewhat in the second quarter as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



The trade balance rose to CHF 13.4 billion in the second quarter from CHF 13.0 billion in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the surplus was CHF 9.5 billion.



In nominal terms, exports declined 5.3 percent in the June quarter, reversing a 3.9 percent growth in the March quarter. Similarly, imports fell 7.1 percent versus a 7.6 percent surge in the first quarter.



The downward trend in exports was largely driven by a 9.6 percent plunge in outflows of chemical and pharmaceutical products.



In June, the trade surplus rose to CHF 4.3 billion from CHF 2.2 billion in May, data showed. Exports climbed by 8.6 percent monthly, while imports dropped by 7.1 percent.



Another report from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports decreased 5.6 percent on a yearly basis to CHF 2.2 billion in June. There was a slight drop of 0.1 percent decline in sales during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News