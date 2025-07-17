

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diploma Plc (DPLM.L) Thursday said in its trading update for the nine months ended June 30, that the year-to-date organic growth is 10 percent, helped by the positive trends in the first half of the year. Based on a strong third-quarter performance, the company raised its full-year organic growth guidance to 10 percent from the earlier forecast 8 percent.



The company, which supplies specialised technical products and services, reported year-to-date reported growth of 12 percent, buoyed by a 4 percent contribution from acquisitions, which was, however, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign exchange.



According to Diploma Plc, operating margin continues to be strong and in line with expectations during the nine-month period, with the full-year outlook stable at around 22 percent



The company said during the period, it made two important acquisitions totalling 39 million pounds. The first one was Haagensen A/S, which strengthens M-Seals' presence in Denmark, and the second, Alpha Laboratories, marking the company's entry into the British In Vitro Diagnostics market and expanding its Life Sciences business.



Diploma Plc said that it will announce its full-year results on November 18.



