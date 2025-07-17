

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L), a provider of technology solutions and logistics services, Thursday reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of 173.1 million pounds for the first half, higher than 139.7 million pounds loss in the same period a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, loss before tax decreased to 137.8 million pounds form 149.1 million pounds loss last year.



Operating loss was 124.9 million pounds, down from 131.4 million pounds in the prior year, and adjusted operating loss decreased to 85.3 million pounds from 133.9 million pounds.



Net loss from continuing operations was 175.5 million pounds or 21p per share, up from 139.1 million pounds or 16.6p per share loss a year ago.



Adjusted net loss from continuing operations reduced to 140.2 million pounds from 148.5 million pounds.



Including discontinued operations, the company recorded net profit of 611.8 million pounds or 71.4p per share compared with net loss of 153.3 million pounds or 16.6p per share last year. On an adjusted basis, Ocado posted loss of 130 million pounds, lower than 160.6 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to 91.8 million pounds from 52 million pounds last year.



Revenue for the period grew 13.2% to 674 million pounds from 595.4 million pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. It also said that its core priority during fiscal 2026 is to turn cash flow positive.



