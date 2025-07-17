

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc issued a trading update covering first quarter to 30 June 2025. The Group said the financial year has started as anticipated, having taken a prudent view on the recovery of short cycle order flow and beginning the year with good revenue cover of 75%. Consistent with full-year expectations, the Group anticipates approximately 46-48% of revenue in the first half.



The Group's expectations for the full-year remain unchanged with approximately 3% organic revenue growth, margin of approximately 11%, EPS growth in the range of 15-20% and good cash conversion.



The final fiscal 2025 dividend of 6.05 pence will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 21 August 2025.



